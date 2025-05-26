Toni Storm On Mercedes Mone Winning AEW All In Title Shot: ‘I’ve Been Orgasming Ever Since’

Toni Storm says she’s looking forward to facing Mercedes Mone at AEW All In: Texas. Mone won a title shot against Storm by virtue of her win in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals at AEW Double Or Nothing, and she spoke about the impending match in the post-scrum interview during which one of the scum attendants described the online reaction as “orgasmic.” You can see the highlights below:

On being set to defend the title against Mone: “Ah yes, Miss Money. Haven’t met her yet. Questions, anyone? I have questions; is it okay to smoke tobacco in here? Is it okay to smoke cannabis in here? Name a drug. Name a drug. What can we do? Something — if I want to get really messed up, what am I taking? [Someone says ‘meth.] Luther, get me the meth. Luther, they said it was okay. Get me the meth.”

On her reaction to Mone winning the title shot: “I’ve been orgasming ever since. Looking very much forward to meeting Miss Mone — Money.”

On her relationship with Mina Shirakawa: “Oh, it’s more of a casual thing. Just a big of fun, nothing serious. We’re just having fun. We’re casual lovers; we have a lovely time.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.