NXT UK News: Toni Storm Defending Title Against Nina Samuels, Kassius Ohno vs. Jack Gallagher

May 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– NXT UK has announced that Jack Gallagher will face Kassius Ohno in a one-on-one match next week. Also, Toni Storm will face Nina Samuels in a singles match for Storm’s NXT UK women’s title. You can check out those announcements below.

