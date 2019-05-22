wrestling / News
NXT UK News: Toni Storm Defending Title Against Nina Samuels, Kassius Ohno vs. Jack Gallagher
– NXT UK has announced that Jack Gallagher will face Kassius Ohno in a one-on-one match next week. Also, Toni Storm will face Nina Samuels in a singles match for Storm’s NXT UK women’s title. You can check out those announcements below.
NEXT WEEK: @NinaSamuels123 will challenge @tonistorm_ for the @NXTUK #WomensTitle on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/t1a56nF66X
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 22, 2019
NEXT WEEK, per @SidScala and @JohnnySaintWWE, @KassisOhno will go one-on-one with @GentlemanJackG on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/yR5Ld9iyBi
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 22, 2019
Preparing for my next big role, @NXTUK Womens Champion#NinaXT#NXTUK https://t.co/PaPzAt11KK
— Nina Samuels (@NinaSamuels123) May 22, 2019
