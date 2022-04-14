Toni Storm Says There Will Be No Porn On Her Onlyfans Account

In an interview with Carton & Roberts (via Fightful), Toni Storm spoke about her recently-launched Onlyfans account, clarifying that there will be no actual porn on it. Onlyfans is primarily known as a website where sex workers can share adult-oriented material, but there are several accounts that do not. Here are highlights:

On if she spoke with anyone before making the decision to start an Onlyfans: “I didn’t have to have a conversation with anyone, to be honest. I just kind of do my thing, my family and friends and everyone I know is in full support. I didn’t really see the need to ask permission.”

On if there will be porn on the page: “It’s not exactly porn, what I’m doing, I think you have the wrong idea. I don’t do porn. I take sexy photos and post them at a price. Not so much crazy, hardcore scenes or anything of that nature. I like to take a lot of photos and share them with my fans. not that there’s anything wrong with being a pornstar, but I don’t do porn.”