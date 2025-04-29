Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm’s open challenge for AEW Dynamite has been answered by Miyu Yamashita. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Storm will battle Yamashita in a Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Kenny Omega, Mark Briscoe, Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey vs. The Elite and Ricochet

* We’ll hear from the Hurt Syndicate

* MJF to appear