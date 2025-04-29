wrestling / News

Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

April 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 4-29-25 Image Credit: AEW

Toni Storm’s open challenge for AEW Dynamite has been answered by Miyu Yamashita. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Storm will battle Yamashita in a Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher
* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Kenny Omega, Mark Briscoe, Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey vs. The Elite and Ricochet
* We’ll hear from the Hurt Syndicate
* MJF to appear

