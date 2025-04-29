wrestling / News
Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Toni Storm’s open challenge for AEW Dynamite has been answered by Miyu Yamashita. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Storm will battle Yamashita in a Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match on Wednesday’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher
* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Open Challenge: Toni Storm vs TBA
* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Kenny Omega, Mark Briscoe, Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey vs. The Elite and Ricochet
* We’ll hear from the Hurt Syndicate
* MJF to appear
TOMORROW, 4/30
8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator
Toni Storm vs Miyu Yamashita
After issuing an Eliminator Challenge at @TCM Fest on Sunday, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm will fight @miyu_tjp TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/HRaEzy3OYu
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 29, 2025