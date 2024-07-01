Toni Storm Retains Women’s World Title At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

Toni Storm was able to get past Mina Shirakawa, retaining her AEW Women’s World Title at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. Storm defeated the STARDOM star at Sunday’s PPV to retain her championship, putting Shirakawa away with a Storm Zero to get the win.

After the match, Mariah May — who has found herself caught between the two in the lead-up to Forbidden Door — was able to broker a peace between her mother figure and best friend as they shook hands. May then managed to get them to hug and finally have a three-way kiss.

Storm’s AEW Women’s World Title reign stands at 226 days, having defeated Hikaru Shida at AEW Full Gear in November to win the championship. You can see clips from the match below.

https://twitter.com/BWDBlackWrestl1/status/1807588117290905793