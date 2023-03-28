– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has released the full preview for tonight’s edition of MLW Underground on REELZ. Real1 faces off against Microman plus more. Here’s the full preview for the episode:

Underground Preview for TONIGHT:

Microman vs. Real1

Three feet of fury goes toe-to-toe with a “Certified G” as Microman rumbles with Real1 for the first time ever in the Underground.

Tired of Real1’s incessant trash talk and bullying, Microman has laid down a challenge. Real1 has jumped at the opportunity and looks to make an example of “The World’s Greatest Wonder” as he sets his sights on staking his claim as the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in MLW.

What happens when the Real1 goes one on one with the Micro 1? Tune in and find out!

Hammerstone is out for blood and looking to assemble an army after The Calling’s vicious assault last week. Who will the World Heavyweight Champion recruit to bring the fight to Raven’s dangerous crew?

The Calling meanwhile, puts their growing power on display as “The Death Fighter” AKIRA makes his MLW debut.

Davey Boy Smith finally goes one on one with Alex Kane! Can The British Bulldog restore his family’s honor and beat some respect into the BOMAYE Fight Club captain, or will Kane turn heads and take Davey straight to Suplex Island?