Tonight’s NWA PowerrrSurge Lineup: Melina, Kiera Hogan, JTG, Slice Boogie Set for Action

November 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA PowerrrSurge Melina vs. SkyeBlue

– NWA returns with a new episode of PowerrrSurge tonight at 6:05 pm ET on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s card:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Kenzie Paige
* JTG vs. Slice Boogie
* BLK Jeez vs. Captain YUMA
* Melina vs. Skye Blue
* Tag Team Tournament Finals #1 Contender Match: The End vs. Hawx Aerie

