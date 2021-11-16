Tonight’s NWA PowerrrSurge Lineup: Melina, Kiera Hogan, JTG, Slice Boogie Set for Action

– NWA returns with a new episode of PowerrrSurge tonight at 6:05 pm ET on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s card:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Kenzie Paige

* JTG vs. Slice Boogie

* BLK Jeez vs. Captain YUMA

* Melina vs. Skye Blue

* Tag Team Tournament Finals #1 Contender Match: The End vs. Hawx Aerie