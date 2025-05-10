– The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame announced Tony Atlas and the late Rocky Johnson as the latest inductees for the class of 2025. They join the previously announced Trish Stratus:

JOINING THE CLASS OF 2025!

Former Tag Team Champions who would blaze their own trails to greatness!

“Mr. USA” Tony Atlas and “Soul Man” Rocky Johnson take their rightful place in the class of 2025.

Join us on October 12, 2025 for the Induction Gala with Guest of Honor TRISH STRATUS!

https://www.prowrestlinghall.net to reserve your spot now!