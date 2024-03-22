Tony Khan Clarifies Rules Around AEW Continental Title

Tony Khan recently clarified some of the rules around the AEW Continental Title and how the Continental Classic factors in. Kazuchika Okada defeated Eddie Kingston on this week’s Dynamite to capture the title, though Kingston remains the ROH World Champion and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. That led to some fan confusion because the first AEW Continental Classic billed the three titles combined as the Modern Day Triple Crown.

Khan was asked about the situation in an interview with Comicbook Nation, and he went on to specify that the AEW Continental Championship is the one that will be defended in the Classic tournament, insinuating that the other two titles will not be.

“Whoever is the champion going into the Continental Classic, they will put the title up going into the Continental Classic,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “[The champion] will have the opportunity to retain it by winning the tournament. The Continental title will be defended under Continental Rules for the rest of the year. No outside interference, nobody allowed at ringside. Whoever is the champion coming out of Full Gear, they will defend the title in the Continental Classic, and at Worlds End, we’ll determine who will be the Continental Champion.”

Kingston is currently set to defend the ROH World Championship against Mark Briscoe at ROH Supercard of Honor.