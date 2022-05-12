Tony Khan Confirms Creation of AEW Trios Tag Titles, Bret Hart Not Returning

Tony Khan has confirmed reports that AEW Trios Tag Team Championships have been created and talked about Bret Hart not returning in to AEW. Khan spoke with TSN for a new interview, and you can see the highlights below:

On AEW Trios Titles: “I saw Dave (Meltzer) reported it and nobody’s asked me on the record yet, but it is truthful that I have made the belts. I made them a long time ago, to be honest with you. They’ve never been seen, and I did have them made. I do have more championship belts in my possession that have never been unveiled than anybody might suspect. The TBS Championship was in my office for months at the shows before anybody knew it was going to be unveiled, for example, recently. The Ring of Honor purchase and now the great stable of champions[hips] and IP and, not only the legacy of past events, but the great slate of, I think, potential future events we can do with Ring of Honor and all that was kind of a surprise to everybody that we kept under wraps, that came together more quickly, whereas the trios championships are something I’ve thought about for a long time. But there are more championship belts than people might think that I’ve had up my sleeve and the trios championship are, arguably, the foremost.”

On whether Bret Hart will return to AEW: “Not right now. I think Bret himself said that. First of all, we have a great respect for Bret Hart as a company and as individuals. A lot of the wrestlers here and myself respect Bret Hart as a great person and a great wrestler. He would always be somebody we would treasure whenever he’s around. He was involved in the first Double or Nothing [in 2019, when he unveiled the AEW World Championship for the first time]. He said he’s happy at home right now. It’s a great thing he’s got going and we’ve just got so much respect for Bret Hart.”

On working with Gedoa on AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: “We’re planning it together. We’re gonna be two-man keys and turn them together like a submarine. We’re going to agree to a great card of matches. For the two of us, I think it will be fun working with him…we’re putting stuff together and now we’re kinda taking our separate ideas and separate stories and trying to find ways to make everything work with our people getting involved on each other’s shows and our own respective shows and stories and staying faithful to the great things we do in AEW and the great things they do in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.”