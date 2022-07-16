Tony Khan Confirms Andrade El Idolo Is Dealing With Injury

Andrade El Idolo hasn’t been in action since he faced Rey Fenix a few weeks back, and Tony Khan has confirmed the AEW star is dealing with an injury. Khan posted to Twitter to answer a question from a fan about why we hadn’t seen El Idolo in the ring since he faced Fenix at the Rampage before AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, and revealed that he’s out due to injury.

Khan wrote:

“He’ll be ringside for Private Party vs Lucha Bros on AEW Rampage on TNT tonight, he’s been hurt since the classic vs Rey Fenix 3 weeks ago. “He got Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen to help him tonight, & Lucha Bros both still want a piece of Andrade and Rush too.”

There’s no word on when El Idolo may return or what the nature of his injury is. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Andrade for a quick and full recovery.