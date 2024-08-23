Tony Khan Confirms Von Erichs Will Be Part Of AEW All In

Tony Khan has confirmed that the Von Erichs will be part of AEW All In this weekend. The Ross and Marshall Von Erich are the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions along with Dustin Rhodes, and Khan said on the AEW All In media call that the tag team will be at London for the show.

“It means so much to me ahead of a big event like this to have the Von Erich family here, a part of it with us in AEW, because AEW is a family,” Khan said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “It’s great to have them with us. Going into All In next year, I hope they’ll continue working with us.”

He continued, “It’s an honor that they had us in their territory, the Von Erichs, and great to have them here at AEW All In London. [I’m] looking forward to a big year in Texas next year as well, but all eyes on London this weekend.”

Marshall, Ross, and their father Kevin debuted on ROH and AEW TV late last year before the release of The Iron Claw. There’s no word on exactly the team will be doing at All In, which takes place on Sunday from London.