Tony Khan Says Continental Classic Is Becoming An AEW Mainstay, Incentivizes Wins

Tony Khan recently talked about the impact the AEW Continental Classic has on the promotion and how it’s becoming a staple for the company. Khan talked about the currently-ongoing round robin tournament on the Battleground Podcast, and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the tournament’s importance to AEW: “It’s a fantastic tournament. I think there have been many tournaments, some of the things that set the Continental Classic apart in the format are — no outside interference, nobody allowed at ringside, every match is one-on-one, and we have all these great wrestlers. AEW is where the best wrestle, we put top stars into this tournament, year in, year out now. I think this tournament is becoming a mainstay in AEW. I’m really excited about it.”

On the format: “I think something in the format that’s very cool, inspired by my time in the Premier League is three points for a win, one point for a draw. The G1 is an excellent tournament. I think two points for a win and one point for a draw, my thought on that is, for the Continental Classic, making a win three points, it really incentivizes people to try to pull out that win, with a win being three times as valuable as a draw.”