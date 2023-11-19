Tony Khan Gives More Details on AEW Continental Classic, Will Conclude At Worlds End

Tony Khan has provided more details on the AEW Continental Classic and the title that comes with it. As reported last night, it was announced on Full Gear that the winner will become the new American Triple Crown Champion and hold the ROH World Championship, the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, and the new AEW Continental Championship. The tournament kicks off on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

Speaking at the post-Full Gear media scrum, Khan noted that the title will be defended throughout the year in AEW, ROH and NJPW and whoever holds when the next Continental Classic starts will be entered into the tournament. The matches in the Classic will be a round-robin tournament with two groups of six competitors, with three points for a win, one for a draw and zero for a loss. No one will be allowed at ringside and no interference will be tolerated.

“Whoever wins this tournament is gonna come away with a very, very prestigious title,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “And it’s actually not just creating more championships in wrestling — it’s actually consolidation, but more importantly, it’s cooperation. What this triple crown means is that the winner of this tournament is going to be creating a championship that’s very prestigious, and a champion that represents three different companies.”

Thus far Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo, Mark Briscoe, and Eddie Kingston have been entered into the tournament. The remaining names will be announced on this week’s AEW shows and the finals of the tournament will take place at AEW Worlds End on December 20th.