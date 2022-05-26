Tony Khan Discusses Possibility of Adding Women’s Tag Team Titles to AEW

– Speaking to AJ Awesome during today’s AEW Double or Nothing pre-show media conference call, Tony Khan discussed the possibility of adding women’s tag team titles to AEW. Tony Khan stated the following on the subject of bringing in AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles:

“Yeah, I have (thought about them). We have a lot of great wrestlers in AEW and a lot of great women’s and men’s wrestlers in AEW. I have thought about doing those and as we continue to expand the roster and hopefully get more teams and get some people who have been injured and on the shelf, back, that would be something I would love to do in the future. The trios belts would be something that I think the fans would enjoy and fans have called for, but I would love to add more titles and more champions as we go if they make sense and those are both cool ideas and stuff we’ve talked about.”

AEW will have multiple women’s matches this weekend at Double or Nothing 2022, including Jade Cargill defending the TBS Championship against Anna Jay. Britt Baker will face either Ruby Soho or Kris Statlander in the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament, and Thunder Rosa will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Serena Deeb.

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.