Tony Khan Draws Controversy For Wanting Credit For NWA Empowerrr, Apologizes To Person He Cut Off

During a media call ahead of AEW Full Gear, AEW President Tony Khan stirred up some controversy with his response to a question. SEScoops’ Ella Jay asked him about the possibility of an all-women event from AEW, with other companies doing the same as of late. Khan cut her off and then said he doesn’t think he gets enough credit for helping NWA Empowerrr, an all-women show, as he gave talent and financial help for their event.

She asked: ““The bar I think has been really raised this year with a lot of all women’s shows and main events taking place, but does AEW have any plans or hopes to contribute maybe an all women’s event of their own some time.”

He replied (via Cageside Seats): “I’m gonna cut off your question right there because I don’t think I get enough credit for what I did for the NWA show, because a good number of the people who wrestled on the NWA show were wrestlers I sent and paid. So I do think I contributed because the highest paid wrestlers on that show were actually the people I paid separately from what they already make in AEW to go wrestle on that show. And I don’t think they did a very good job of telling people that, honestly, even though it was in the deal we did. I wish they told more people that because it was one of the points I made when we closed it, was I think it would be nice if you told people that I’m paying the wrestlers coming, because it is a big contribution from me. So I did pay the wrestlers for that show. It’s kind of like when you pay for a dinner and nobody thanks you.”

In regards to his own company, he added (via Fightful): “As a company, we’ve added big free agents and I’m really excited with what is happening with the TBS tournament right now. Among the big free agents are Thunder Rose, who came over from the NWA, and Ruby Soho. I had a great conversation with Ruby. She’s in the TBS tournament and has been in a lot of tournaments. I was talking to her about the tournament and she’s the ultimate straight shooter and she said she loves this tournament and has never been in a tournament like this and loves all the stories in it. There’s a story building with her and Kris Statlander. I’m excited for Jade vs. Red Velvet, Shida vs. Nyla Rose, and we’ve seen great build towards Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter. I have been and am trying to actively make big strides in women’s wrestling. As far as stuff that’s been happening on the all-women’s shows at other places, I’ve made great contributions, including financial contributions, which they could have done a better job telling people about.”

Jay later went on Twitter and said that Khan apologized to her in private for cutting her off.

She wrote: “Tony Khan & I have resolved today’s media call incident privately, and he apologized. Thank you to all who brought awareness to today’s discussion.”

Tony Khan & I have resolved today’s media call incident privately, and he apologized. Thank you to all who brought awareness to today’s discussion 💜 — Ella Jay (@itsellajay) November 12, 2021