wrestling / News
Tony Khan Teases “Dream Match” Announcement On Tonight’s Rampage
In a recent Twitter post, Tony Khan started his hype train for tonight’s AEW Rampage by sharing his plan to reveal a Dream Match that will occur at the Memphis Collision show on Saturday. Khan stated:
It’s been a great week for AEW +
a great weekend starts TONIGHT!
We have a huge Rampage tonight including Mistico vs Rocky Romero, Skye Blue vs Ruby Soho & much more!
+
I’ll announce a special Dream Match TONIGHT on Rampage to take place at #AEWCollision live in Memphis TOMORROW!
You can find the original social media post below.
It's been a great week for AEW +
a great weekend starts TONIGHT!
We have a huge Rampage tonight including Mistico vs Rocky Romero, Skye Blue vs Ruby Soho & much more!
+
I'll announce a special Dream Match TONIGHT on Rampage to take place at #AEWCollision live in Memphis TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/B9ukfJ5IrX
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 20, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Recalls WCW Separating From NWA, Increased Drug Testing After Steroid Scandal
- Eric Bischoff Praises Logan Paul’s Value to Wrestling, How WWE Should Handle Him
- Bully Ray Wonders If Reports Of WWE Turning Down CM Punk Is a ‘Ruse’
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Creative Process for Roman Reigns, Confrontation With LA Knight