Tony Khan Teases “Dream Match” Announcement On Tonight’s Rampage

October 20, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
In a recent Twitter post, Tony Khan started his hype train for tonight’s AEW Rampage by sharing his plan to reveal a Dream Match that will occur at the Memphis Collision show on Saturday. Khan stated:

It’s been a great week for AEW +
a great weekend starts TONIGHT!
We have a huge Rampage tonight including Mistico vs Rocky Romero, Skye Blue vs Ruby Soho & much more!
+
I’ll announce a special Dream Match TONIGHT on Rampage to take place at #AEWCollision live in Memphis TOMORROW!

You can find the original social media post below.

