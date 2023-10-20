Tony Khan Teases “Dream Match” Announcement On Tonight’s Rampage

In a recent Twitter post, Tony Khan started his hype train for tonight’s AEW Rampage by sharing his plan to reveal a Dream Match that will occur at the Memphis Collision show on Saturday. Khan stated:

It’s been a great week for AEW +

a great weekend starts TONIGHT!

We have a huge Rampage tonight including Mistico vs Rocky Romero, Skye Blue vs Ruby Soho & much more!

+

I’ll announce a special Dream Match TONIGHT on Rampage to take place at #AEWCollision live in Memphis TOMORROW!

