– During a recent interview with Uproxx’s Raj Prashad, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed tonight’s Dynamite, the return of MJF, the return timetable for injured stars such as Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, and more. Below are some highlights:

Tony Khan on MJF’s AEW return: “It’s a great time celebrating the five year anniversary of AEW. And five years after MJF arrived here, he returned for a great celebration at our Double or Nothing pay-per-view. He is healthy and in better shape than ever, motivated, and we’re excited to have MJF back in AEW. It’s perfect timing for MJF to return as it’s going to be a huge summer for AEW. This Wednesday night on TBS will be the first time we’re seeing MJF in AEW on television all year.”

On Will Ospreay challenging Swerve Strickland for the world title: “(Ospreay) has a tremendous mind for the wrestling business. Will Ospreay has great ideas. They often permeate in his matches and in his tremendous promos. I think he’s wrestling at such an elite level. And I think he’s the perfect challenger for the world title in AEW right now.”

On Mercedes Mone becoming the TBS Champion: “I know it means a lot to Mercedes to be the face of TBS and the champion of the network with the longest tradition of carrying pro wrestling of any channel in America with over 50 years since the debut of pro wrestling on TBS. And now Mercedes is a huge part of that indelible tradition,” Khan continues. “I think our fans have now seen Mercedes is one of the elite wrestlers on the planet and that’s the standard they can expect from the TBS champion Mercedes Mone here at AEW.”

On the status of Britt Baker: “Dr. Britt Baker is one of our original stars and she’s been out injured for an extended period of time. I’m very eager to get Britt back here. She’s somebody that’s been part of AEW all along. And we’d love to have her back in the mix very soon.”

On the timetable for Jamie Hayter’s return: “Her longtime friend, and also a former AEW Women’s world champion Jamie Hayter has also been out for an extended period of time with injury. Jamie Hayter’s timetable is still pending. But I think having Jamie Hayter back in AEW would be fantastic. And I would love to have Jamie Hayter back working in AEW anytime and whenever she’s healthy and capable of doing it would be great for us.”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will feature MJF’s first appearance on Dynamite since his return at Double or Nothing. The show is being held at the Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado. The broadcast will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.