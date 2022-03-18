wrestling

Tony Khan Announces FTR vs. The Briscoes For ROH Supercard of Honor

March 18, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
FTR Briscoes ROH Supercard of Honor Image Credit: AEW/Twitter

Tony Khan has announced a huge addition to the ROH Supercard of Honor card, as it’ll be The Briscoes defending the ROH World Tag Team titles against FTR. The two teams have continued to feud with each other on social media since their interaction at ROH Final Battle last December.

ROH Supercard of Honor will take place on April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

You can view Khan’s tweet below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

FTR, The Briscoes, Tony Khan, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading