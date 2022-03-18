wrestling
Tony Khan Announces FTR vs. The Briscoes For ROH Supercard of Honor
Tony Khan has announced a huge addition to the ROH Supercard of Honor card, as it’ll be The Briscoes defending the ROH World Tag Team titles against FTR. The two teams have continued to feud with each other on social media since their interaction at ROH Final Battle last December.
ROH Supercard of Honor will take place on April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
You can view Khan’s tweet below.
2 weeks from tonight, @ringofhonor Supercard of Honor
ROH World Tag Team Champions BRISCOES @jaybriscoe84 + @SussexCoChicken vs @LuchaLibreAAA Tag Team Champions FTR @DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR
Friday April 1, 2022, Dallas Metroplex
tickets @ https://t.co/g7FvET2sJJ, on @FiteTV PPV pic.twitter.com/Wsey6dA8cU
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 18, 2022
