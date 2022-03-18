Tony Khan has announced a huge addition to the ROH Supercard of Honor card, as it’ll be The Briscoes defending the ROH World Tag Team titles against FTR. The two teams have continued to feud with each other on social media since their interaction at ROH Final Battle last December.

ROH Supercard of Honor will take place on April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

You can view Khan’s tweet below.