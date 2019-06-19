Tony Khan On How They Got Bret Hart To Appear for Title Reveal Segment at AEW Double or Nothing

– Tony Khan spoke with Steve Austin on the latter’s podcast about bringing Bret Hart in for AEW Double or Nothing to introduce the company’s world title. Hart appeared on the PPV, unveiling the championship for the first time. Khan said that Hart was a joy to work with and that he was “so honored” to have Hart appear on their first show.

The highlights from Khan’s comments are below:

On Bret doing the segment: “He was great to work with … It just felt right [to get him involved]. To be honest, if you want to hear the story, I was on the phone with Cody one night. And this was like a segment he was working on, the title segment. And you saw what it eventually became, where my friend Jack Whitehall introduces Bret Hart. Bret Hart — the best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be — came out. Bret is an all-time great legend of wrestling. And to me, there was not anybody better for this than him.”

On how they got Bret to appear: “The way it happened was, Cody and I were on the phone one night talking about the segment. And he was like, ‘You know, maybe a legend brings it out.’ And then I was like ‘Yeah, maybe like Flair or Steamboat.’ Then I was like, ‘What about Bret Hart?’ Cody said, ‘I love it, I love it. Yeah, it’s great. I could reach out to him, let’s talk to the guys, see what they think.’ Everybody loved it, and Cody did reach out to Bret’s agent, they put something together.”

On meeting Bret ahead of the show: “I had never actually met Bret face-to-face until we got to Vegas. A couple nights before the show, sat down and had dinner together. Just yeah, what a really pleasant guy, what a charming, great person. And I was just so honored to have him there. He was so kind to work with us, and it meant so much to have him there, to be this great wrestling champion who kind of encompasses everyone’s love of wrestling, and means so much to so many people around the world.”

