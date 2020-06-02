Tony Khan Reveals That Hulk Hogan & Linda Hogan Are Banned From AEW Shows

Tony Khan revealed today on Twitter that both Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan are banned from AEW shows. Khan revealed the news in a reply to a Linda Hogan tweet from a few days ago about looting: “watching the looting , it’s all afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized .”

Khan replied with: “You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations.”

It’s worth noting that Hulk and Linda have been divorced since 2009.

No word on why Hulk is banned, but it presumably has something to do with his own past racist comments.