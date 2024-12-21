– During the post-show media scrum for last night’s ROH Final Battle 2024 event, ROH Owner and AEW President Tony Khan discussed bringing ROH back to the Hammerstein Ballroom, along with AEW’s debut in the venue for tomorrow’s Christmas Collision. Khan noted that he’d love to come back to Hammerstein Ballroom again. Below are some highlights:

Tony Khan on returning to Hammerstein Ballroom: “Yes, I would love to come back for ROH and I’m excited to debut AEW here tomorrow night on TNT. So, I think it would be great to come here again for ROH and AEW. Today was my first time in this building, and we’re gonna be here all weekend, but I think it’s safe to say we want to come back again.”

On having a tremendous experience at Hammerstein: “This has been a tremendous experience. AEW at Hammerstein, and or — excuse me — Ring of Honor at Hammerstein and tomorrow excited, already getting ahead of myself, for AEW at Hammerstein starting tomorrow for Christmas Collision, which should be a great time I would love to come back here. What a debut event it’s been for our family of of wrestling, and it meant a lot to be here for this event there’s a great tradition for ROH and pro wrestling here so it was great for us to come here for the first time uh and great to celebrate Final Battle here.”

AEW Christmas Collision is being held at the Hammerstein Ballroom later tonight. The show will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST.