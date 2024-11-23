Tony Khan On Using AEW Fight For the Fallen To Raise Money For Asheville, North Carolina

Tony Khan recently weighed in on the first AEW Dynamite of 2025 being a Fight For the Fallen episode to benefit hurricane-ravaged Asheville, North Carolina. The January 1st, 2025 episode will raise money for the area, which was devastated by Hurricane Helene. Khan talked about the episode on the media call promoting AEW Full Gear and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On using Fight For the Fallen to raise money for Asheville: “The goal is to do everything we can to bring AEW and the support that Fight for the Fallen will offer to the people in Asheville. The hurricane damage and the aftermath — it’s tragic and terrible. I just wanted to do something to try and help out, and also to spotlight what these people are dealing with, and what a terrible, terrible situation this is.”

On the episode being the first episode to simulcast on Max: “I think from the very beginning, we’re showing that this streaming era — we’re gonna put our very best foot forward. That best foot forward is Fight for the Fallen. We’re gonna take it very seriously.”