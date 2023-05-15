Tony Khan On the Growth of AEW, Praises Wrestlers Who Helped It Get Launched

Tony Khan recently shared his thoughts on AEW’s growth since its founding four years ago up through the first-day ticket sales for London’s All In. Khan was a guest on Maggie & Perloff for CBS Sports Radio and talked about the company’s origins and how far he feels that it’s come since then, including the big announcement coming this Wednesday on Dynamite. You can see some highlights below:

On the evolution of the brand: “Well this thing started when I was at a party in Beverly Hills, and I was visiting with a friend who happened to be the president of TBS and TNT at the time. And essentially, he gave me a startup deal. And it didn’t pay great, but it gave us a chance to get our foot in the door and start what had become the true challenger brand in professional wrestling worldwide.”

On how far the company has come: “We have just done the biggest opening day ticket sales in the history of professional wrestling for our show, AEW All In London. We’ve already sold over 60,000 tickets, we actually sold over 60,000 tickets in the first day. And we’re over $8 million in ticket sales already with months to go at London, Wembley Stadium. So we’ve built one of the biggest brands in the world. And it all started from an idea and a bunch of wrestlers who took a chance on this and helped us get this thing launched from the ground up. And it’s so exciting to be able to do this every Wednesday on TBS, and Fridays on TNT and a still big announcement to come next week on TBS.”

