Tony Khan On Considering Other Options For a ROH Show, Says a ‘Place Holder’ Show Would Be a Trade Off

Tony Khan says he doesn’t want to do a ROH series on YouTube quite yet when there are other options out there that he’s looking at. Khan was asked during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum whether, with no ROH weekly series as of yet, he’s considered doing a series on YouTube until they can get a TV series on a more traditional platform. You can check out the highlights below:

On if he’s considered non-linear TV options for ROH: “I’ve definitely considered a lot of options, but I think it would be hasty when there are other options out there to like, jump into something because it’s a pretty valuable property. And even like, for example, even the PPVs, to throw out a number which would be, for an AEW PPV, it would be probably 25% or so of what you might get for an AEW PPV or less than 25% for an AEW PPV. Say a number like 35,000 buys at the price point for Ring of Honor — which is also a lower price point. Then on the one hand, for AEW it’s not bad revenue, but on the other hand it’s not something I see cannibalizing the AEW PPV product because the AEW PPV buys have been pretty stable while we’ve done the Ring of Honor PPVs.”

On a ROH YouTube show: “So for the TV, I really would like to get that going, and I see it as a weekly series. But because it’s such a major leap, I’ve been holding off on — because yeah, I could easily just do a YouTube show. But I think it probably deserves something better than that.”

On a YouTube show serving as a potential ‘place holder’ until they get a linear TV series: “I completely see that. But I think it would be like going from, just doing a YouTube show as a place holder, I think it would be probably less — it would be a trade off, because in some ways it would be beneficial by not having some matches that could take away from other matches that would feature people in AEW.

“But I also think a lot of people from Ring of Honor that we feature, like the champions happen to be some of the biggest names in AEW like Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, FTR. So when those people have wrestled in matches, whether it’s FTR around Forbidden Door, or Chris Jericho doing the Ring of Jericho, or Samoa Joe defending the TV Title. Mercedes [Martinez] is just getting back healthy. So I think at times, those have been good to the show, but I also try to keep it balanced to where it’s not the whole show. And I think like I said tonight. with 10 matches on the PPV and there was one that was a Ring of Honor Championship match I thought that was a good balance.”

