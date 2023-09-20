Tony Khan Praises Recent Work of Toni Storm, Says It’s Some of the Best in All of Wrestling

In an interview with Superstar Crossover (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the recent work of Toni Storm in the company, calling it some of the best in all of wrestling.

She said: “I think Toni Storm is doing some of the best work in all of pro wrestling right now. She’s a former Women’s World Champion two times. She’s had a great partnership with Saraya, and really, we saw Saraya have just this beautiful moment at Wembley Stadium. I thought it was really cool to have somebody who is one of the biggest wrestling stars in England have that great moment winning the World Title in front of her family, having all her family and friends there at ringside to cheer her on. I think Toni was already hanging on by a very thin thread emotionally, and we’ve seen it’s been very compelling. You know, I agree with you. Highly entertaining in recent weeks, the way Toni Storm has been losing her mind, and personally, I really enjoy working with Toni Storm. I think she’s a great talent, and I think we are on to something really special with Toni Storm right now.“