Tony Khan Praises Work Ethic of QT Marshall
– During a recent Twitter exchange earlier today, AEW President Tony Khan had high praise for AEW wrestler and producer QT Marshall. The Twitter exchange was prompted to Marshall responding to a fan tweet questioning his comments about how he has to stay up working all night after wrestling on last night’s Dynamite.
QT Marshall initially tweeted, “@TonyKhan and I stay up working, writing the next shows. We have week to week television.”
Tony Khan later wrote today, “I was literally up until 6am this morning with QT putting together formats for next week. Given his training at the Nightmare Factory + his wrestling commitments, on top of all of the work he does in the office, I think he’s probably the hardest working person in this business.” You can view that social media exchange below.
I was literally up until 6am this morning with QT putting together formats for next week. Given his training at the Nightmare Factory + his wrestling commitments, on top of all of the work he does in the office, I think he’s probably the hardest working person in this business.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 25, 2021
