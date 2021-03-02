Tony Khan Pulls AEW Talent From Charity Event With Joey Ryan Association

Tony Khan has announced that no AEW talent will be appearing at a promoted charity event that was revealed to have an association with Joey Ryan.

The charity event is being promoted under the Wrestling For Women’s Charity banner, with the poster for the show featuring Ryan and other talent from numerous wrestling promotions, including AEW stars Brian Cage and Sonny Kiss.

After learning of the association, Khan took to Twitter to publicly state that none of his wrestlers would be attending if Ryan was indeed involved, but that he would gladly donate to the charity.

If Joey Ryan is there, my people won’t be there. I’ll gladly donate to the charity though. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 2, 2021

Khan then questioned whether the charity was actually legit, which led to Big Swole commenting that it’s not and that the “show” had been canceled previously.

Wait if he’s behind this (is he?), then is this charity even legit? — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 2, 2021

It’s not, this “show” has been cancelled every time its tried to take place a few yrs ago in NC. — Swolenko: Big Swole® (@SwoleWorld) March 2, 2021

Additionally, a Twitter user noted that the original contact listing for the show was under the Bar Wrestling banner before it was removed and replaced by Wrestling For Women’s Charity.

Wow. Hope all the talent involved is aware of this. https://t.co/oHBtiFBWR7 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 2, 2021

Bar Wrestlings name has been removed from the billings contact details pic.twitter.com/YIheEPmQBp — Rony Mac (@TheRONYBrand) March 2, 2021

As previously reported, a judge recently dismissed a lawsuit from Ryan against his accusers during the #SpeakingOut movement.