Tony Khan Pulls AEW Talent From Charity Event With Joey Ryan Association

March 2, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Tony Khan has announced that no AEW talent will be appearing at a promoted charity event that was revealed to have an association with Joey Ryan.

The charity event is being promoted under the Wrestling For Women’s Charity banner, with the poster for the show featuring Ryan and other talent from numerous wrestling promotions, including AEW stars Brian Cage and Sonny Kiss.

After learning of the association, Khan took to Twitter to publicly state that none of his wrestlers would be attending if Ryan was indeed involved, but that he would gladly donate to the charity.

Khan then questioned whether the charity was actually legit, which led to Big Swole commenting that it’s not and that the “show” had been canceled previously.

Additionally, a Twitter user noted that the original contact listing for the show was under the Bar Wrestling banner before it was removed and replaced by Wrestling For Women’s Charity.

As previously reported, a judge recently dismissed a lawsuit from Ryan against his accusers during the #SpeakingOut movement.

