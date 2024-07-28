wrestling / News
Tony Khan Comments On ROH Getting A Name Change As An AEW Brand
July 27, 2024 | Posted by
During the post-show media scrum after ROH Death Before Dishonor, Tony Khan spoke about giving Ring of Honor a new name, AEW ROH, to better reflect that it is now an AEW brand.
He said: “I recognize that AEW is at the very top of pro wrestling. The ROH brand could frankly benefit from even more association. I don’t think it’s out of the question to say or sacrilegious to say. I think it would only help grow the ROH brand if I were to license it, sublicense, if it were AEW ROH. I don’t think that’s a crazy thing or sacrilegious or bad. I think it would be good for everybody. People would see more of the connectivity that exists between promotions and what we’re going for.“
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Explains Why WWE Stopped Having Kane Wrestle Under Red Lights
- Rob Van Dam Clarifies His Recent Comments About Potential WWE Return
- Booker T Thinks Tony Khan Needs to Hire Someone to Help Him With AEW
- The Young Bucks Reflect On AEW Blood & Guts, Jack Perry Chairshot, Facing Mark Briscoe