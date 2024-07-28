wrestling / News

Tony Khan Comments On ROH Getting A Name Change As An AEW Brand

July 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tony Khan AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Media Scrum Image Credit: AEW

During the post-show media scrum after ROH Death Before Dishonor, Tony Khan spoke about giving Ring of Honor a new name, AEW ROH, to better reflect that it is now an AEW brand.

He said: “I recognize that AEW is at the very top of pro wrestling. The ROH brand could frankly benefit from even more association. I don’t think it’s out of the question to say or sacrilegious to say. I think it would only help grow the ROH brand if I were to license it, sublicense, if it were AEW ROH. I don’t think that’s a crazy thing or sacrilegious or bad. I think it would be good for everybody. People would see more of the connectivity that exists between promotions and what we’re going for.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tony Khan, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading