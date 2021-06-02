Tony Khan Says A ‘Top Star’ Will Be On Commentary For AEW Rampage

It was reported yesterday that AEW officially announced Mark Henry has signed a multi-year deal with the company and will be an analyst for the upcoming TV series Rampage. During a media scrum after Double or Nothing (via Wrestling Inc), AEW President Tony Khan revealed that a top star will be joining Henry on the show, providing commentary for the matches.

He said: “I’m not necessarily gonna say he’s going to be the play-by-play or color analyst, but he’s going to be a big part of the show. I have a big announcement. I don’t want to sound like it’s going to be an outside person. It’s somebody who’s one of our top stars that will be on commentary on the show. He’s a great commentator, and a great wrestler, that might narrow it down, but I’m going to put him on commentary. It will be live on August 13 for the premiere on Friday the 13th. It’s going to be a huge episode. It will be live to start, and I’ve got a lot of live episodes planned. There may be times where we do it as a classic kind of wrestling taping where there will be shows on Wednesday maybe, but it’s going to be live to start.“