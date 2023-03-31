Tony Khan Says Mark Briscoe Has No Desire To Be In A Tag Team

During a media call ahead of tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about why Mark Briscoe is on a singles run in ROH instead of going back to the tag team division. Briscoe was one half of the ROH tag team champions, but gave up the belts after the passing of his brother Jay.

Khan said: “Mark was very clear that he didn’t want to go back and do a tag match or be in tag matches. He would do singles, trios, or multi-mans, but not do tag matches. That was something that made a lot of sense, and obviously, I want to do what makes Mark most comfortable. He was very comfortable with the idea of the Reach For The Sky ladder match. He’s been having great singles matches and, as a trio with the Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo), has had exciting matches. There are a lot of opportunities for other great singles and trios matches and combinations with Mark.“