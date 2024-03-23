Tony Khan Has Had Talks About AEW On Max, Hopes To Get Kenny Omega Back Soon

Tony Khan recently gave an update on AEW’s talks with Warner Bros. Discovery as well as Kenny Omega’s recovery. Khan spoke with Comicbook Nation and spoke about AEW’s streaming prospects on Max and Omage’s recovery from diverticulitis. You can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On AEW’s talks with Warner Bros. Discovery: “We’re actively negotiating right now. Something I would be really excited about would be bringing AEW to MAXMaxand it’s something I think we’ve talked about, it just needs to make sense for everybody. I think when we find a streaming home for AEW, that’s going to be a long-term plan, and given that we’re up at the end of this year, I think one of the reasons I’ve wanted to wait is I think when we get the streaming contract figured out, it should be a long-term solution for the fans so that everybody who’s waited so long to see this — I mean it’s amazing what we’ve accomplished in five years.”

On Kenny Omega’s status: “We miss Kenny Omega very much. Hopefully he will be back with us soon and certainly I think the fans will be clamoring for his return and there will be a massive ovation if and when Kenny Omega does come back to AEW. I don’t want to put pressure on it, he was really in a bad way and I don’t want to put a timetable or try to rush him back. But I’m optimistic we’ll see Kenny Omega again and certainly, it’s something for all the fans to look forward to. I think everybody’s going to go crazy when Kenny does come back, which I think we’re all very optimistic about.”