– During a recent interview with The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed his recent meeting with Shane McMahon that took place late last month in Arlington, Texas. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on meeting Shane McMahon: “That was the first time we’ve ever met.”

On who took the photo of the meeting: “I think somebody who works at the airport. We were just talking in the airport lounge, having a real nice chat as the photo evidenced, and somebody just walked in like they were on their phone, ‘Oops, sorry,’ and then walked away. I think that’s probably what it was. It wasn’t that slick. Also, it’s not a top secret thing. I wanted to have a nice conversation with him. I’ve heard a lot of nice things about him. We have a bunch of mutual friends. We were both in Dallas, they said, ‘You guys should meet up,’ so we met up at the airport and it was a nice talk. I thought he’s a very respectful and respectable person, and somebody I really enjoyed talking to.”