Tony Khan Will Personally Give Big Announcement On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio (via F4WOnline), AEW President Tony Khan announced that he will deliver his big announcement on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite personally. Khan usually doesn’t appear on camera for these things and leaves them to Tony Schiavone to announce. He noted that appearing on Dynamite isn’t something he’s going to do regularly.

He said: “We’ve done 126 episodes so far and this is only going to be the second time I’ve ever gone out to the ring to talk on the show. The first time was obviously very different circumstances, it was the Brodie Lee tribute show. It’s only under the most important circumstances that I’ll go out there. This is a very different circumstance and a more joyous occasion, certainly, and I’m really looking forward to it this time. I think it’s going to be a massive thing. People are going to get really excited about it. I’m excited about it just talking about it. Tonight’s Dynamite hopefully will be one that people remember for a long time. And it’s great to get a lot of eyeballs on the show ahead of this huge pay-per-view [Revolution] on Sunday.”

When he previously discussed the announcement, he said it wasn’t about a talent but said it is “going to be something very important in the wrestling business.”