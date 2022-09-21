Tony Khan Won’t Rule Out Undisputed vs. Elite, Comments On Jon Moxley’s Value to AEW

In an interview with In The Kliq, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the possibility of the Undisputed Elite battling the Elite on AEW TV. That seems more unlikely than it did with the release of Bobby Fish, injures to Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly and recent suspensions of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Here are highlights:

On Jon Moxley’s value to AEW: “Jon Moxley is such a huge part of AEW. When we launched this company, I at first never imagined that Jon Moxley would be free. He was a part of our very first PPV, running out at the very end as a surprise on the original Double or Nothing over three years ago and has been a constant presence in AEW any time he’s been able. It’s really, really such a special run Jon Moxley’s had in AEW and this year in particular I think has been his best year yet. Not just in AEW but in professional wrestling. He’s had so many great matches, both singles matches and teaming up with the Blackpool Combat Club in great matches, including the Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing and the Blood and Guts match on Dynamite. And now it’s culminating in such a big match tomorrow night on TBS, Grand Slam. AEW Dynamite’s got this huge main event with Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions final. It’s a dream match. Certainly for Mox to fight his partner, Bryan Danielson, and Mox was really the one who pushed me to bring Bryan Danielson in in the first place, it’s pretty special the way this has all come together for the World title fight on Dynamite.”

On MJF’s comments about his new deal with AEW: “I did see and hear those remarks and I don’t want to comment on contractual status but I would say it’s great to have MJF back in AEW. I think it’s great for the wrestling fans and certainly it’s really helped us. We’ve had a lot of ratings momentum, we’ve had great ratings going into All Out and they’ve really gotten stronger these last couple of weeks. And it’s really building at the right time going into the Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium this week.”

On The Undisputed Elite vs. The Elite: “Well it’d be interesting to go back and think about it. Certainly, while it hasn’t come to fruition, you never know. I certainly wouldn’t want to rule out the possibility of some day that potentially happening. On the other hand, you mentioned injuries and unforeseen circumstances that have taken place. Those are all great wrestlers and two great trios, absolutely.”