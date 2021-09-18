Tony Schiavone On Putting Together AEW Dynamite Segment With Adam Cole, CM Punk Making Darby Allin An Even Bigger Star

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Tony Schiavone discussed CM Punk’s role in making Darby Allin an even bigger star, putting together his AEW Dynamite segment with Adam Cole, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Tony Schiavone on CM Punk’s role in making Darby Allin an even bigger star: “I know there’s a lot of trolls on here, as they are on social media. They’re gonna say, ‘CM Punk put Darby over? No, he didn’t. CM Punk beat Darby.’ It’s not about wins and losses you freaking dumbasses. It’s about making stars, and CM Punk made Darby an even bigger star and elevated Darby’s career that night. What she’s talking about, and I wholeheartedly agree that these veterans and known stars coming in working with our younger talent is making everybody better. It’s not wins or losses anymore. It’s not.”

On putting together his Dynamite segment with Adam Cole: “Adam gets with me and says, ‘we need to address this on camera.’ I said, ‘Yeah, we do.’ We talked through what we’re going to say. He said, ‘I’m going to call you a nerd. Fans are going to pop because they know that I am really a nerd.’ He went out and told me to get out, but he didn’t say ‘nerd.’ I’m standing there and he goes, ‘Get out.’ I’m looking at him (mumbles nerd) and he goes, ‘Get out, nerd!’ I reminded him to say ‘nerd.’ We go to the back and Tony [Khan] says, ‘You didn’t get out quick enough. If he’s threatening you, you need to get out quicker.’ I said, ‘There was a line that he was not hitting. I was waiting for him to hit the fucking line.’ [laughs] I don’t know if it came across for me saying ‘nerd’ first to him, but that’s how it went. In reality, he’s one of the nicest young men I have met. You have to be a wonderful soul to be able to live with Britt Baker. I’m so glad because I know the kid can really work and give us a great match. It’s about what happens in the ring. When fans walk away from a pay-per-view or television show, we want them to think, ‘That’s a hell of a match we just saw.’ Not all matches are going to be great, and we love for every match to be great. But more than not, you’re going to have great matches and that’s what Adam Cole is going to bring to us. Fucking nerd.”

