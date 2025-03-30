Tony Schiavone Says Cope Didn’t Tarnish His Legacy By Going To AEW

On the latest episode of the What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed Adam Copeland, the territories, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jim Cornette’s criticism of Adam Copeland and saying he tarnished his legacy by going ot AEW: “If you look at that about legacy, about what it is — his legacy in the WWE is never going to be destroyed. Listen, Edge and Christian [are] one of the great tag teams of all time. And regardless of what he does here, you know? It’s going to be — and not only that, he’s making a great living at north of 50 years old.”

On seeing the territories when he joined Jim Crockett Promotions: “When I joined, the territories were still a thing, kinda. And I’m very happy. I’m very proud to say that I was that I saw a part of that, you know? I mean, that’s the bygone era that’s not many people really remember that that are still in the business today.”

