Tony Schiavone Doesn’t Think Hulk Hogan Would Be A World Champion Today

On the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed the heat with Hulk Hogan and Vader, why Hogan wouldn’t have worked in today’s pro wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the heat with Hulk Hogan and Vader: “I think because we saw the angle too — when they played the package, there was real heat between the two, what happened backstage there [in WWE]. So yeah, because — I mean, let’s talk about it like this. If this ended up being a shoot, right? Who would win? I think for all his luster and all the character he’s portrayed, and all the heat he’s taken, I think Hogan was a lot tougher than you thought back then.”

On whether Hulk Hogan would’ve worked together in his prime: “Well, yeah, ’80s music wouldn’t work today. And Hulk was a champion. Of course, during what I think in my life, when I remember great times — and I know I was having kids, I was married in the ’80s. Still, to me the ’80s were the greatest decade of all time. And one of the things you remember during the 80s is Hulkamania. So yeah, Hulk wouldn’t be a world champion today.”

