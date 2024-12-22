Tony Schiavone Explains How Nostalgia Brought Him Back To Wrestling

On the latest episode of the What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed nostalgia bringing him back to wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On nostalgia bringing him back to wrestling: “Nostalgia is kind of what got me back. I mean, you brought me back with the podcast, and then nostalgia brought me back because — you know, Tony Khan in the ’90s… Jesse [Ventura] and I were doing stuff together in the early ’90s. So his his jam back then. And so — listen, I realized my role with with AEW. And my role with AEW is to make you feel good about the past, to make you — it’s nostalgia driven, and I get that. So I would just be another announcer if it wasn’t for nostalgia. I think, my opinion. But yeah, nostalgia is big, and I guess that’s why they brought back Saturday Night’s Main Event with the logo and the old ring and Jesse doing commentary. That’s all really cool. Good for Jesse.”

On why WWE used Market Square Arena so much back in the day: “It’s probably — that’s one of the things you probably would have to talk to like, the building people about. Because normally it goes — you return to buildings if number one, you get a good deal in the building, and number two, you get a good solid fan support. And that would be the reason, I would think.”

