– During his What Happened When podcast, former WCW broadcaster Tony Schiavone recalled WCW running back Sting vs. Hollywood Hogan the night after WCW Starrcade 1997 in a rematch from the night before. According to Schiavone, it was a mistake to do the match for free the next night after the pay-per-view.

Tony Schiavone commented (via WrestlingInc.com), “Of course it was. It was a mistake for anybody who said, ‘Well, I bought the pay-per-view,’ right? They’re giving away this for free.”

Sting and Hogan would go on to have one more rematch at SuperBrawl VIII in February, with Sting winning the match.