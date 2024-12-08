wrestling / News
Tony Schiavone On What He Thinks Would’ve Been The Proper Ending To The NWO Storyline
On the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed the proper ending to the NWO storyline and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On the proper ending to the NWO storyline: “Well, the fitting ending would have been Sting. Because Sting was their nemesis, allegedly, through all of this. And I know that we got the Wolfpac, and we got the tomato-face Sting, and even Hulk Hogan went back to HulkaMania, right? But I think I would have stretched it out to where Sting would have faced Hogan, gone over Hogan, and the NWO would have dissolved from there.
“I mean, there’s a little more pieces to that to make it better, I know. But that would have been the main idea for me. I mean, I go back to that — and it’s in my comic book, that I thought the demise of our company creatively started when Sting didn’t beat Hogan clean at Starcade.”
On his favorite Hulk Hogan moments, he had to call: “Well, I think it’s Hogan turning. It has to be, if not number one, it has to be up there. Because I came out with, ‘Hogan, you can go straight to hell!’ Which was a complete ad-lib on my part. And I didn’t even think about saying that until the moment happened. So that’s the one I think that I feel best about.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit What Happened When with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Doesn’t Think AEW Will Let Talent Out Of Their Deals After Ethan Page’s NXT Success
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On Cutting Lex Luger’s Pay When Signing Him Away From WWE
- Ted DiBiase On the Pros & Cons Of Wrestling On Christmas Night
- Maven Says Steroids Were Not To Blame For Chris Benoit Tragedy, Says Benoit’s Crimes Are ‘Unforgivable’