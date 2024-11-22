Tony Schiavone Says QT Marshall Is the Real MVP Backstage In AEW

On the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed the importance of QT Marshall to AEW and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the importance of QT Marshall to AEW: “QT is — you know, over the years, he’s gotten some heat, right? We all have, right? But QT is like, backstage MVP. MVP, not talking about MVP who you see on television. He is tremendous. He knows more about wrestling than just about anybody out there today.”

On when he knew LA Parka was going to be a star: “It took a while… I got a chance to work with him on MLW again. And I did not — I’m going to be honest, and I think most people know this. I think that I was not as appreciative of the luchadors back then, with the exception of Rey [Mysterio] maybe and Juventud, like I am now. And I’m like to the point where now one of my bucket list things to do is to see a match in Arena Mexico… I think it’s just phenomenal.”

