On the latest What Happened When with Tony Schiavone episode, the AEW broadcaster discussed working with Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan on WWE Prime Time Wrestling in 1989 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Tony Schiavone on working with Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan on WWE Prime Time Wrestling: “This was my first [WrestleMania] and as a matter of fact, this — March 27th, I would have been with the company for about two months, I guess. And so I was really pretty excited to be able to do this and be able to be in Atlantic City, and be a part of this and be able to work with Heenan and Gorilla and everybody there for the first time. I was pretty pumped. And again I’ve told this story over and over, that I came from a small company, Jim Crockett Promotion, as they like to call it in this world, a mom-and-pops type organization. And I went from there to this big company in Connecticut, with a production facility and the organization. It was staffed the way I thought a wrestling company should be staffed, or any company. So I was pretty pumped about being here this whole time.”

On Tony Chimel Working for AEW: “Tony Chimel works with AEW, did you know that? We see him, he works in the arena business. The arena part of AEW, so I see him a lot.”

