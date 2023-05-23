Tony Schiavone Was Initially Shocked When D-Generation X Did A Shoot At WCW HQ

On his latest What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone recalled his days as an announcer for WCW and the surprise he experienced when D-Generation X shot a promo outside their rival promotion’s headquarters (per Wrestling Inc). Schiavone explained that Vince McMahon habitually refused to acknowledge his competition at the time, adding to the unexpected nature of the faction filming on location at WCW. You can find a few highlights from Schiavone below.

On his reaction upon hearing the promo was being filmed: “The only thing I remember about it was someone said, ‘There’s some WWE … guys outside here and they’re shooting something.’ And I went, ‘Are you kidding me? Are you serious? They are actually acknowledging us? They’re actually sending some people out?'”

On his following thoughts after the event: “It made me think that, well, maybe we’re doing something right here, if they are outside.”