– During a recent edition of What Happened When, former WCW broadcaster Tony Schiavone shared some memories of Lex Luger in WCW, noting that Luger was unfairly viewed as aloof backstage in WCW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Schiavone on Lex Luger having heat backstage in WCW for being “aloof”: “I know that Lex did have some heat because he was kind of aloof, but again, I always thought that that was…that wasn’t fair to him. I thought Lex was a good guy. And I thought that when they talked about Lex kind of distant and kind of like, [it wasn’t fair]…But anyway, I always did like Lex a lot, and understood him. We always had some great conversations…I always liked [him].”

On Arn Anderson nicknaming Luger “Eggplant”: “Arn called him ‘Eggplant.’ That was his nickname for him, cause he thought he was a knucklehead. That was his name.”