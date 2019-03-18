wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Kurt Angle Submission Wins, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Match List For Tonight’s Smackdown Live Event
March 18, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten submission wins in Kurt Angle’s career.
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include EC3 (36), Rick Martel (63) and Mike Quackenbush (43). Today would have been the 93rd birthday of wrestling announcer Lance Russell.
– WWE will hold a live event for their Smackdown brand tonight in Rockford, IL at the BMO Bank Harris Arena.
*AJ Styles vs Randy Orton.
*Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair.
*The Hardy Boyz vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakramura & Rusev for a SmackDown Tag Team Title Match.
*WWE U.S. Champion Samoa Joe and SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka also advertised.
