Top Flight Officially Signs With AEW

After impressing in their tag team match against the Young Bucks on last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Top Flight is being rewarded with an AEW contract.

The company took to Twitter to announce that Darius and Dante Martin have signed with AEW, which adds yet another talented young tag team to the roster.

Top Flight first appeared on AEW Dark where they lost to Evil Uno and Stu Grayson on Oct. 21 before capturing their first win against Baron Black and Frankie Thomas on the Nov. 10 edition of the show.

Darius and Dante were trained by former WWE superstars Ken Anderson and Molly Holly.