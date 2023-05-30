Top Matches For This Weekend’s WWE Live Event

The top matches are set for this weekend’s WWE live event in White Plains, New York. PWInsider reports that the following matches are set for the show, which is the first in the venue since the pandemic lockdown:

* Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

* White Plains Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor

Also advertised to appear are Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, and Rhea Ripley