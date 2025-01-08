wrestling / News

Topps To Include John Cena’s Sock For New Rare Trading Card

January 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw John Cena 1-6-25 Image Credit: WWE

Topps, who recently signed a new long-term deal with WWE, announced that they are preparing a very rare John Cena trading card. The card will include a portion of Cena’s sock, which he wore during Monday’s episode of RAW. The date served as Cena’s first on his retirement tour. The sock reads: “Last Time.” It will be used in only one trading card that fans can attempt to get by purchasing a standard edition of the card. You can do that here.

