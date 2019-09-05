wrestling / News
Total Attendance For AEW All Out Revealed
– We knew well in advance that AEW All Out sold out, but now we have an actual attendance number. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show had 10,500 fans in attendance at the Sears Center.
The show sold out within 15 minutes of tickets going on sale back in June.
